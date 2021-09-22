Tickets On Sale For 15th Annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes

San Antonio (CLI)—Students from Holy Cross Catholic Academy are selling tickets for the 15th annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes, sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.
Three other Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are participating in this year’s sweepstakes: • St. Joseph School, in Amarillo; • St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart; and, • St. Anthony School, Hereford.
Students in Dalhart and Hereford will begin selling tickets in November. St. Joseph students will sell tickets in December and January, according to Catholic Life officials. The drawing will take place in February.
Holy Cross students sold more than $55,000 in tickets during the last sweepstakes earlier this year, which was second most among ticket sales. HCCA has been participating in the program since 2013 and have raised a total of $388,000.
Tickets for the sweepstakes are $5.00 each. The Grand Prize in the sweepstakes is the choice of a 2022 Ford F-150 Truck, a 2022 Ford Focus Sedan or a $20,000 pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is also guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA Card and the Grand Prize.
“As the school year begins many schools have immediate financial needs. All monies raised through this program go directly and immediately to the school,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our Faith-based community. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.”
Since its beginning in 2007, Catholic Schools have raised over $11 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes, marketing material and printing. Proceeds raised by the participating schools can be used in the manner they choose. Examples include the purchase of computer equipment, textbooks, necessary school repairs and tuition assistance.
For additional information or to purchase a ticket, please call Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637.