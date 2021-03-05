Tickets On Sale For Calendar Party

It’s the way to sum up the fourth annual Calendar Party to benefit Holy Cross Catholic Academy, set for Saturday, April 24 at 7:00pm on the HCCA campus, 4110 South Bonham.
Tickets are on sale now, at $20.00 each and can be purchased from any Holy Cross student; online on the school’s website, holycrossama.org; or, in the school office during regular business hours.
Each of the 13 packages in this year’s Calendar Party are valued at $500 or more. The packages are: • A Family Outdoor Movie Night Package for January; • A Tailgate Party Package for February; • A March Madness Package for March; • A Happy Easter Package for April; • A Spring Has Sprung Package for May; • An Amarillo By Morning Package for June; • A Hello Summer Package for July; • A Night on the Town Package for August; • A Gone Hunting Package for September; • An Oktoberfest Package for October; • A Black Friday Package for November; • It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Package for December; and, the 13th package, • A Mustang Pride Package.
For a complete list of the packages and its estimated values, please see the ad in the latest issue of The West Texas Catholic, where a code can be scanned, which will provide details on each month’s package and an opportunity to purchase tickets online.
The evening will conclude at 9:00 with the drawings for the 13 packages and a performance by the Holy Cross staff.
For additional information about the annual Calendar Party, please call April Fetterman at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, 355-9637.