Tickets On Sale For Catholic Student Center Fundraiser

Amarillo—The annual fundraiser to benefit the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University will take place Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6:00pm to 11:00pm in the parish hall at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
Tickets are on sale for the fundraiser, at $75 per person and can be purchased on the CSC website, wtcsc.org. Tickets can also be purchased from any member of the Catholic Student Center. The evening will include live and silent auctions, a dinner cooked by CSC alumni and professional chef Alex DeLeon and music during dinner by the WT Jazz Band.
“The seventy-five dollar ticket includes a steak dinner, dancing to the music of Next To Kin, a live and silent auction and a drawing,” said Father Alvin Tshuma, chaplain and executive director at the Catholic Student Center.
At this time, the Student Center is seeking people who are willing to donate a gift basket for the silent auction.
“The 2023 fundraiser was the first time we’ve done gift baskets at our fundraiser in quite some time and we had great participation,” said Father Tshuma. “The gift baskets have helped make our annual fundraiser even more special and we encourage groups, businesses and organizations to donate a gift basket.”
For those who would rather make a financial gift to the Catholic Student Center in lieu of donating a gift basket, cash donations will be greatly accepted and appreciated.
The annual auction and steak dinner serves as the principal fundraiser for the CSC, according to Father Tshuma.
“This is the main source of funding for our campus ministries, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to meet the students that they’re supporting and for the students to show their appreciation for all the generosity we have received throughout the year,” he said.
Another highlight of the annual fundraiser is a drawing. Tickets are on sale at $5.00 each or five tickets for $20.00 and can be purchased from any member of the Catholic Student Center.
Top prize in the drawing is a diamond necklace, valued at $2,400. Second prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $250 gift card. Those purchasing tickets for the drawing need not be present to win.
Tickets for the drawing can be purchased during regular business hours at the WTCSC, located at 2610 4th Ave. The donations as well as the profit from the event help fund Catholic campus ministry at West Texas A&M University.
For additional information, to purchase a ticket for the fundraiser or the drawing, to donate a gift basket or to donate an item for the live and silent auctions, please call Betty Aragon at the Catholic Student Center, 806-655-4345.