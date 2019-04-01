Tickets On Sale For CSC Fundraiser

Canyon—Tickets are still available for the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University’s Chance to Win fundraiser to raise needed funds for the purchase of four heating and air conditioning units.
Tickets are $10.00 each and the goal is to sell 6,000 tickets, according to Betty Aragon, assistant director at the CSC.
“The winner of the drawing will receive 20% of the proceeds and the Catholic Student Center will receive 80% of the proceeds,” she said. “If all the tickets are sold, the winner will receive $12,000.”
The drawing is set for Thursday, May 2. Tickets can be purchased on the Catholic Student Center’s website, www.wtcsc.org, through the Give link at the top of the website. Tickets can also be purchased by sending a check to:
Catholic Student Center 2610 4th Ave. Canyon, TX 79015
For additional information, please contact Aragon at the CSC during regular business hours at 655-4345.