Tickets On Sale For Respect Life Banquet

Amarillo—Tickets remain available for the 21 st annual Respect Life Banquet, taking place Sunday, Feb. 25 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan.



Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, will be the keynote speaker.



The banquet, which benefits Respect Life Ministries in the Diocese of Amarillo, will begin with social hour at 4:00pm, with dinner served at 5:00 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan.



Tickets are $50 per person, which includes a prime rib dinner catered by the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, according to Stephanie Frausto, director of Respect Life Ministries.



Allmon oversees the day-to-day work of the TCCB, including legislative activities, communications, convening and collaboration and management. She also monitors all legislation filed and tracks legislation related to the policy priorities for the TCCB.



Allmon earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and has a master’s of arts in moral theology-bioethics and has completed the National Catholic Bioethics Center’s Bioethics Certification Program.



“We invite you to join us for our annual celebration of life, marriage and family,” Frausto said. “We hope and pray that you will join our efforts in serving the Church through the ministries of Respect Life Ministries and the Office of Family Life. Mark your calendar and pray with us for a wonderful turnout.”



The evening will also include Silent and Live Auctions. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to donate items for the Silent and Live Auctions, contact Frausto at 806-414-1059. Tickets can be purchased through the diocesan Respect Life Office and can also be purchased from any Knights of Columbus Council in the Diocese of Amarillo.

