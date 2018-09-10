Tickets On Sale For Youth Fundraiser

Amarillo—Two tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game in December is the grand prize in a drawing to benefit the 2019 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference and participation in a pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi in 2020.



Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place on Monday, Dec. 10, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.



Top prize are two tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, Dec. 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The winner will also receive a $100 hotel gift card and a $50 restaurant gift card.



Second prize is a 7” Android tablet and third prize is a Rogue starter guitar. Fourth prize is four scholarships to DCYC 2019, taking place Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 at the Amarillo Civic Center, fifth prize is a 30oz Yeti tumbler and sixth prize is a $35 restaurant gift card.



For additional information about the drawing or to purchase tickets, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.

