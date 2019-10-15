Tickets On Sale For Youth Fundraiser

Amarillo—Diocesan youth are selling tickets for a drawing to benefit the 2020 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) and the World Youth Day 2022 delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo.
Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The top prize in the drawing are two tickets to the Washington Redskins/Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Second prize is a YETI Tundra 35 Cooler and third prize is an Xbox One Console.
Fourth prize is four Apple Airpods, fifth prize is a Samsung Galaxy Tab and sixth prize is a $50 restaurant gift card.
For additional information about the drawing or to purchase tickets, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.