Tickets On Sale For Youth Fundraiser

Amarillo—Diocesan youth are selling tickets for a drawing to benefit the 2021 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) and the World Youth Day 2023 delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo.
Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The top prize in the drawing are two tickets to the Philadelphia Eagles/Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Second prize is a Nintendo Switch Lite and third prize is a Keurig Coffeemaker.
Fourth prize is a Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant, fifth prize is a Echo Plus Speaker and sixth prize is a Roku Streaming Stick.
For additional information about the drawing or to purchase tickets, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.