Tickets On Sale To Benefit Amarillo Kolbe Core



Amarillo—The Amarillo Kolbe Core is raising funds to help cover the cost of equipment needed to conduct Kolbe Prison Retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo.



The Amarillo Kolbe Core began conducting retreats earlier this year at both the Clements and Neal Units and have four additional retreats scheduled between September and next March.



The board is selling tickets for an opportunity to win a Fall Entertainment Package. The package include a 65” Vizio E-Series Ultra HD television with wireless surround sound that includes a 38” sound bar, woofer and two rear speakers. Also included is a microsuede rocker recliner.



Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place Sunday, Aug. 13 at the closing Potluck Dinner for the Men’s ACTS Retreat. To purchase tickets or for additional information about the Amarillo Kolbe Core, please contact Robert Isbell at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 383-2243, ext. 115 or 679-0008.

