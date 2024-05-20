Totus Tuus Program Cancelled For 2024

Amarillo—Unable to find enough missionaries to make a team for the Diocese of Amarillo this year, the Totus Tuus directors, with heavy hearts, has cancelled its 2024 schedule.
"Unfortunately, we were unable to come up with enough missionaries to conduct Totus Tuus in our diocese this summer," said Regina Detten, Totus Tuus Co-Director. "We are very sad, but confident that the Lord has chosen other ways to work in our diocese this summer.
"We are looking forward to bringing back Totus Tuus in the summer of 2025 and we encourage young men and women who are interested in being a part of this ministry to pray about this and consider applying to be a missionary next summer. We thank everyone who showed an interest in Totus Tuus for this summer and we thank you for your support of our ministry."