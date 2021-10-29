Totus Tuus Team Members Sought

Amarillo—Are you a college student seeking a fun, fulfilling, summer job? If so, the Totus Tuus team is looking for you.
“We all (secretly) need our mom’s in college, and let’s be real: what better mother to have on your side than our Blessed Mother,” said Regina Phillips, of the diocesan Totus Tuus team. “What better friends to have than other disciples of Jesus?
“Please, prayerfully consider joining other young adult Catholics in their pursuit of the heart of Jesus and drawing the Church closer to His heart. Our Church needs who you were created to be.”
Those interested in applying to be a Totus Tuus missionary can find applications online at amarillovocations.org/totustuus. Additional information on Totus Tuus can be found on Instagram at totustuusamarillo.