Totus Tuus Team Members Sought

Amarillo—Do you have energy, enthusiasm, love of the Faith and a commitment to spiritual growth?
If so, the Totus Tuus Missionary team is waiting for you.
Totus Tuus is a summer program with a mission to evangelize and share the love of Christ through catechesis, friendship and a life of prayer.
"What better friends to have than other disciples of Jesus? Please, prayerfully consider joining other young Catholics in their pursuit of the heart of Jesus and drawing the Church closer to His heart. Our Church needs who you were created to be." said Regina Detten of the diocesan Totus Tuus team. “When He calls, will you answer?”
Those interested in applying to be a Totus Tuus missionary can find applications online at amarillovocations.org/totustuus. Additional information on Totus Tuus can be found on Instagram at totustuusamarillo. Questions can be addressed to Regina Detten at 806 418-0743.