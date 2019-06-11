Totus Tuus Underway

Amarillo—The fourth year of Totus Tuus continues in the Diocese of Amarillo.
The program began June 2 and will conclude Friday, July 26, with a week off for the Independence Day holiday Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 5, according to Father Shane Wieck, parochial vicar at St. Laurence Church, Amarillo.
Three teams will be conducting the program throughout the diocese this year, according to Father Wieck. Dates and location for Totus Tuus are:
• Sunday, June 16-Friday, June 21, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; Holy Angels Church, Childress; and, Holy Family Church, Nazareth;
• Sunday, June 23-Friday, June 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Amarillo; St. Ann’s Church, Canyon; and, St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona;
• Sunday, July 7-Friday, July 12, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo and Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton;
• Sunday, July 14-Friday, July 19, Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo; St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford; and, St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; and,
• Sunday, July 21-Friday, July 26, St. Laurence Church, Amarillo; Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt; and, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman.
For additional information, please call the parish office at one of the parishes hosting Totus Tuus this summer.