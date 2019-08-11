TREAT Fundraiser For Retreat Center Friday, Sept. 6

Amarillo—Tickets are on sale for the
TREAT fundraiser to benefit the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, taking place Friday, Sept. 6 from 6:30pm to 9:00pm at the Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
Tickets are $75 each and available by contacting the BDRC at 383-1811 or via the Retreat Center’s website, www.bdrc.org/treat.
“
TREAT is an evening of celebration and support for the ministry of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “The evening is an opportunity for our supporters to join us for an evening of raising awareness of our Retreat Center oasis, while raising funds to update our Holy Family Chapel.”
The evening will include live music by Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz, food from BDRC executive chef Jason Haschke, an array of beverages and a silent auction with an international flare.
The
TREAT fundraiser will also feature a live auction featuring these items:
• A Telluride Getaway Package;
• A Quail Hunt;
• A Seder Dinner, hosted by Mark White of the BDRC Board of Directors and featuring wines from Israel;
• A Spirits and Spirituality gathering with Father Jim Schmitmeyer; and,
• A Weekend stay at Dove’s Rest Resort, overlooking Palo Duro Canyon.
There will also be a mission ask to raise funds to purchase new pews for the Holy Family Chapel and to update the chapel sound system.
“We look forward to seeing all of our friends and supporters at our TREAT fundraiser on Sept. 6,” said Astuto, “and we thank everyone for their support of our Retreat Center.”
Sponsorships for the evening, ranging from $500 to $10,000, are also available. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities by contacting Astuto at 383-1811.