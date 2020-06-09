TREAT Fundraiser Receives Makeover For 2020

Amarillo—Usually at this time of the year, Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center executive director Linda Astuto, her advisory board and a large number of volunteers are working on the annual TREAT fundraiser for the Retreat Center.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fundraiser is receiving a makeover of sorts.
“TREAT is an event that takes so much planning, work and lots of money to put on,” said Astuto. “We were well on our way to planning it and then everything came to a halt.
But there will be a fundraiser this year—albeit a different kind of fundraiser.
“Even though we will not have an actual event that people attend, more than ever we need everyone’s help,” Astuto said. “We will make a simple appeal and ask people for their support. We believe in Faith that God will provide for the Center through the Faithfulness and generosity of His people. We have Faith that people will be generous and support the mission of this center, which is to provide a refuge for those seeking personal and spiritual development.
“We are asking our friends and supporters to prayerfully consider becoming a sponsor or donor for the TREAT fundraiser this year. The sponsorship levels are the same as in years past, with the added category of donor to include all donations under $1,000. Every penny counts and we appreciate everyone’s generosity in advance.”
The TREAT fundraiser is primarily used for the operating expenses at the BDRC, said Astuto, but each year, TREAT raises money for a specific need at the Retreat Center.
“This year, we had planned to focus on the kitchen, as we are in need of a new walk-in refrigerator/freezer and some other large items,” she said.
To help with the TREAT fundraiser, please go the Retreat Center’s website, bdrc.org/treat, where donations can be made online.
“Many people use the retreat center,” said Astuto. “Not everyone may know what all we do. We have Cursillo, Engaged Encounter, Marriage Encounter, retreats for our priests and deacon formation weekends. We also have other groups: sewing groups, prison retreats, Kairos, and Kairos Outside. We are the home to the ACTS retreats.
“There are so many wonderful things happening on a normal basis here. They have all come to a halt. We need the support of your prayers and financial gifts, especially this year.”
For additional information about the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center or the TREAT fundraiser, please call Astuto at 383-1811.