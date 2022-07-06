TREAT Fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 8

Amarillo—Tickets are now available for the annual TREAT Fundraiser at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, taking place Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6:30pm to 9:00pm in the Retreat Center courtyard at 2100 North Spring.
Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased on the retreat center’s website, bdrc.org/treat. Sponsors are also being sought for the event at four levels, according to Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Stella Maris Hamann, executive director at the BDRC. The sponsorship levels are: • Seraphim, at $10,000; • Cherubim, at $5,000; • Archangel, at $2,500; and, • Angel, at $1,000.
The fundraiser, which is an evening of celebration and support, will also serve as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, which took place on Dec. 12, 1982. The evening will include food, beverages, silent and live auctions and entertainment from Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz.
For additional information about the evening and sponsorship opportunities, please call the Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.