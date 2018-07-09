Tri State Fair Training Day Saturday, Aug. 25

Amarillo—A Training Day for Evangelizing at the Tri-State Fair will be offered Saturday, Aug. 25 from 9:00am to 1:30pm in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th.



The training day is part of preparations to organize the Catholic booth at the Tri-State Fair, set for Friday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 22, according to St. Mary’s Cathedral parishioner Cindy Cox, who will coordinate the training session.



“We encourage every parish in the Diocese of Amarillo to participate and help with our booth at the Tri-State Fair in September,” said Cox. “This is a great opportunity to share your Faith with those outside the Church. It would be good to have at least two persons, if possible, from every parish in our diocese to participate at the fair.”



For more information on the Aug. 25 training session, contact Cox at 672-3105 or via email, ckcox59@suddenlink.net.



Those planning to attend will be asked to leave their name, email address and phone number to confirm attendance at the training session. Lunch will be served.

