Triduum Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced their schedules for the Triduum—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday, Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules.

Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning services. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for further details and any last-minute changes.



AMARILLO

St. Mary’s Cathedral: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses 9:15am and Noon

Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital: Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am, McKee Chapel (seating is limited)

Blessed Sacrament: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual) with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 11:30pm; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual) Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English), 11:00am and 1:00pm (both Spanish)

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:45pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish). THERE WILL BE NO MASS AT 5:30PM

Our Lady of Vietnam: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 11:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am

St. Francis of Assisi: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 2:30pm, followed by the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00

St. Hyacinth: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm and 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am and 11:00am

St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Stations of the Cross at 3:00pm; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual, English/Spanish); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 11:00am (Bilingual, English/Dinka) and 1:00pm (Spanish)

St. Laurence: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm at the Capuchin Convent (English) and at 7:00pm (Bilingual), followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 12:30pm, Bilingual Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, starting at the Capuchin Convent, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (English) at the Capuchin Convent, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual), followed by recitation of the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am (English), 9:30am (Spanish), 11:00am (English), 12:30pm, 2:00pm and 6:00pm (all Spanish)

St. Martin de Porres: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am

St. Thomas the Apostle: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at Noon, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 7:30, 9:00 and 11:15am



BOOKER

St. Peter’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Procession from Perryton to Booker at 6:30am (weather permitting), Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (all Bilingual)



BORGER

St. John the Evangelist: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, Liturgy of Hours at 2:45pm, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



BOVINA

St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30am (Spanish)



CACTUS

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April; 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford, Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30am (Spanish)



CANADIAN

Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



CANYON

St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30am and 11:15am



CHILDRESS

Holy Angels: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (All Bilingual)



CLARENDON

St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



DALHART

St. Anthony of Padua: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Rosary at 3:00pm, Procession and Bilingual Way of the Cross through the streets of Dalhart at 5:00pm, concluding with Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



DIMMITT

Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at noon (Spanish), followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet, Way of the Cross at 1:30pm (English), followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)



DUMAS

Sts. Peter and Paul: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 9:00pm to 10:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Rosary (Bilingual) at 8:30pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30am (English) and 11:00am and 1:00pm (Spanish)



FRIONA

St. Teresa of Jesus: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April; 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 10:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (Spanish)



GROOM

Immaculate Heart of Mary: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am



GRUVER

Cristo Redentor: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 1:30pm (all Spanish)



HAPPY

Holy Name of Jesus: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:15am



HART

St. John Nepomucene: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (All Bilingual)



HEREFORD

St. Anthony’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:15pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:15pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:45am and 11:30am

San Jose: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:00pm, Way of the Cross at 5:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 10:00am (Spanish) and Noon (Noon Mass at San Jose at the Campo)



KRESS

St. Paul the Apostle: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (all Bilingual)



MEMPHIS

Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (all Bilingual). NO MASS ON EASTER SUNDAY



NAZARETH

Holy Family: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:15pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:15am



PAMPA

St. Vincent de Paul: Thursday, April 13, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Way of the Cross at 1:00pm (English) and 3:00pm (Spanish), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, April 15, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



PANHANDLE

St. Theresa’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm at Sacred Heart Church, White Deer; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:00pm at St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am



PERRYTON

Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 14, Procession from Perryton to Booker at 6:30am (weather permitting), Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm and Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 10:45am (English) and 12:30pm and 6:00pm (Spanish)



SHAMROCK

St. Patrick’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 7:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am



SPEARMAN

Sacred Heart of Jesus: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (Bilingual)



STINNETT

St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, Liturgy of the Hours at 2:45pm, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm, all at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger (Bilingual); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger (Bilingual); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am



STRATFORD

St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am (English) and 9:15am (Spanish)



SUNRAY

Christ the King: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 14 Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30am (all Bilingual)



TEXLINE

St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 13, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 8:00pm to midnight; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 12:10pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 7:30am



TULIA

Church of the Holy Spirit: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Mass at 10:00am (all bilingual)



UMBARGER

St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am



VEGA

Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am



WELLINGTON

Our Mother of Mercy: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm at St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



WHEELER

St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm at Sacred Heart Church, Canadian; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 3:00pm



WHITE DEER

Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 13, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 14, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 15, Easter Vigil at 8:00pm at St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle; Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



