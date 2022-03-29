Triduum Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced their schedules for the Triduum—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday, Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning services. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for further details and any last-minute changes.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am, 9:30am and Noon Blessed Sacrament: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual) Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual) Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English), 11:00am and 1:00pm (both Spanish) Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:25pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish). THERE WILL BE NO MASS AT 5:30PM Our Lady of Vietnam: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am St. Francis of Assisi: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, followed by the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am St. Hyacinth: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross (English) at 3:00pm, Way of the Cross (Spanish) at 4:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am and 10:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish) St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual); Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish) St. Laurence: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), Holy Hour at 11:00pm; Friday, April 15, Bilingual Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, starting at the Capuchin Convent, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30am (English), 10:00am, Noon and 2:00pm (Spanish) St. Martin de Porres: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am St. Thomas the Apostle: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 7:30, 9:00 and 11:15am
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:30pm (at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:45am (all Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at Noon, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish); Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April; 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford, Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Via Crucis through the streets of Cactus at 1:30pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 1:00pm (Spanish)
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler); Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (All Bilingual)
CANYON St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am and 11:30am
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (All Bilingual)
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 15, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6:00am to 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 15, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Way of the Cross at 5:30pm (Spanish), Way of the Cross at 6:15pm (English), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament after Mass until Midnight; Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 10:00am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:30pm; Friday, April; 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 12:30pm (Spanish)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, April 15, Via Crucis at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman) Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (all Spanish)
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30am
HART St. John Nepomucene: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:45am (All Bilingual)
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:15pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:15pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am San Jose: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Via Crucis at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:30am (English) and 1:15pm (at San Jose at the Campo)
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (all Bilingual)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Holy Angels Church, Childress); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (All Bilingual)
NAZARETH Holy Family: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:15am
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Thursday, April 14, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, April 16, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:00pm (at Sacred Heart Church, White Deer); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Via Crucis at 12:30pm, through the streets of Perryton, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:45pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish)
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (at Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Via Crucis at 5:30pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (English)
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at Noon (at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 15, Via Crucis through the streets of Stratford at 11:00am (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English) and 11:00am (Spanish)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm. NO MASS ON EASTER SUNDAY (All Bilingual)
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Monday, April 4, Lenten Penance Service from 6:00pm to 9:00pm (at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart) Friday, April 15, Way of the Cross at 12:10pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 7:30am
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Mass at 10:00am (All Bilingual)
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (at St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock); Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 17, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (at St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
WHEELER St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Sacred Heart Church, Canadian); Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30am (All Bilingual)
WHITE DEER Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle); Friday, April 15, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 16, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 17, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am