Triduum Schedules, Diocese of Amarillo

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced their schedules for the Triduum—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday, Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning services. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for further details and any last-minute changes.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at noon and 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am, 9:30am and Noon Blessed Sacrament: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual) Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual) Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English), 11:00am and 1:00pm (both Spanish) Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:10pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish) Our Lady of Vietnam: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 7:00pm, followed by the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Mass at 10:00am St. Francis of Assisi: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, followed by the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am St. Hyacinth: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 29, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am and 10:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish) St. Joseph’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish) St. Laurence: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight, Holy Hour at 11:00pm; Friday, March 29, Bilingual Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) at 3:00pm, starting at the Capuchin Convent, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Masses at 8:30am (English), 10:00am, Noon and 2:00pm (Spanish) St. Martin de Porres: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am St. Thomas the Apostle: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 12:15pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 7:30, 9:00 and 11:15am
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:45am (all Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), Holy Hour from 11:00pm to midnight; Friday, March 29, Via Crucis at Noon, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 29, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish). There will also be an Easter Egg hunt.
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (all Bilingual)
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual; at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford); Friday, March 29, Via Crucis through the streets of Cactus at 1:30pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 1:00pm and 7:00pm (both Spanish)
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:15pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (All Bilingual)
CANYON St. Ann’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am and 11:30am
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (All Bilingual)
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 29, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6:00am to 3:00pm, Rosary at 3:00pm, Via Crucis through the streets of Dalhart at 5:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm, followed by an Alleluia Party; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish). There will be Easter Egg hunts following both Masses on Sunday, March 31.
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 29, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Way of the Cross at 5:30pm (Spanish), Way of the Cross at 6:15pm (English), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament after Mass until 10:00pm in the chapel; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Rosary at 8:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at St. Ann’s Church, Bovina); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Ann’s Church, Bovina); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (all Bilingual)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman) Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (all Spanish)
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (both at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30am
HART St. John Nepomucene: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Friday, March 29, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm, followed by Way of the Cross at 4:00pm (Spanish), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:45am (All Bilingual)
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:15pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:15pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am San Jose: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 8:40pm to 11:40pm in the parish hall; Friday, March 29, Via Crucis at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish) and 11:30am (English). NO EASTER SUNDAY MASS AT SAN JOSE MISSION IN THE CAMPO.
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (all Bilingual)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Holy Angels Church, Childress); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (All Bilingual)
NAZARETH Holy Family: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm followed by the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:15am
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 1:00pm (Spanish), Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (English), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Sacred Heart Church, White Deer); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 29, Via Crucis at 1:00pm, through the areas that were affected by the June 15 tornado, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 11:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 9:00pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:10pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight in the parish hall (Bilingual); Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 5:30pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (English)
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger) Holy Hour 11:00pm to midnight (at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Friday, March 29, Via Crucis at Noon (at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 29, Via Crucis through the streets of Stratford at 11:00am (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English) and 11:00am (Spanish)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:15pm. NO EASTER SUNDAY MASS.
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 12:10pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 7:30am
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (All Bilingual)
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:10pm (at St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
WHEELER St. Mary’s: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 29, Way of the Cross at noon (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:15pm (Bilingual, at Sacred Heart Church, Canadian); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am (English)
WHITE DEER Sacred Heart: Thursday, March 28, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (at St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle); Friday, March 29, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 30, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am