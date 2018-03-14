Triduum Schedules Released

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced their schedules for the Triduum—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday, Thursday, March 29 to Sunday, April 1. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules.

Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning services. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for further details and any last-minute changes.



AMARILLO

St. Mary’s Cathedral: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am, 9:15 and Noon



Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital: Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 4:00pm, McKee Chapel (seating is limited)



Blessed Sacrament: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual) with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 11:30pm; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English), 11:00am and 1:00pm (both Spanish)



Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:45pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish). THERE WILL BE NO MASS AT 5:30PM



Our Lady of Vietnam: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 11:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



St. Francis of Assisi: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm, followed by the Divine Mercy Chaplet; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am



St. Hyacinth: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 2:30pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am and 11:00am



St. Joseph’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Stations of the Cross at 3:00pm; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual, English/Spanish); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 11:00am (Bilingual, English/Dinka) and 1:00pm (Spanish)



St. Laurence: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight and Holy Hour at 11:00pm; Friday, March 30, Bilingual Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) at 3:00pm, starting at the Capuchin Convent, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:30pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am (English), 10:00am, 11:30am and 1:00pm (all Spanish)



St. Martin de Porres: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am



St. Thomas the Apostle: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 12:15pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 7:30, 9:00 and 11:15am



BOOKER

St. Peter’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 30, Procession from Perryton to Booker at 6:30am (weather permitting), Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (all Bilingual)



BORGER

St. John the Evangelist: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at Noon, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



BOVINA

St. Ann’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (all Bilingual)



CACTUS

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (Spanish)



CANADIAN

Sacred Heart: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:15pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



CANYON

St. Ann’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30am and 11:15am



CHILDRESS

Holy Angels: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (All Bilingual)



CLARENDON

St. Mary’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



DALHART

St. Anthony of Padua: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Rosary at 3:00pm, Procession and Bilingual Way of the Cross through the streets of Dalhart at 5:00pm, concluding with Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



DIMMITT

Immaculate Conception: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at noon (Spanish), followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (English), followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)



DUMAS

Sts. Peter and Paul: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 9:00pm to 10:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Rosary (Bilingual) at 6:30pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30am (English) and 11:00am and 1:00pm (Spanish)



FRIONA

St. Teresa of Jesus: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (Bilingual), Way of the Cross at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (Spanish)



GROOM

Immaculate Heart of Mary: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:15pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am



GRUVER

Cristo Redentor: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 1:30pm (all Spanish)



HAPPY

Holy Name of Jesus: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:15am



HART

St. John Nepomucene: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight (Bilingual); Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Spanish), followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (Bilingual)



HEREFORD

St. Anthony’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:15pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:15pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:45am and 11:30am

San Jose: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:00pm, Way of the Cross at 5:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:30am (English) and 1:15pm (Spanish at San Jose at the Campo)



KRESS

St. Paul the Apostle: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (all Bilingual)



MEMPHIS

Sacred Heart: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 10:30pm (all Bilingual) NO MASS ON EASTER SUNDAY



NAZARETH

Holy Family: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (outdoors, weather permitting), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:15pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:15am



PAMPA

St. Vincent de Paul: Thursday, March 29, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 30, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Way of the Cross at 1:00pm (English) and 3:00pm (Spanish), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, March 31, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



PANHANDLE

St. Theresa’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm at Sacred Heart Church, White Deer; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am



PERRYTON

Immaculate Conception: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:30pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Procession from Perryton to Booker at 6:30am (weather permitting), Way of the Cross at 1:00pm through the streets of Perryton, followed by Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm and Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 10:45am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish). THERE WILL BE NO 6:00pm MASS.



SHAMROCK

St. Patrick’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am



SPEARMAN

Sacred Heart of Jesus: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English) and 11:30am (Spanish)



STINNETT

St. Ann’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger (Bilingual); Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger (Bilingual); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am



STRATFORD

St. Joseph’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am (English) and 9:15am (Spanish)



SUNRAY

Christ the King: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30am (all Bilingual)



TEXLINE

St. Mary’s: Thursday, March 29, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 8:00pm to midnight; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 7:30am



TULIA

Church of the Holy Spirit: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Mass at 10:00am (all bilingual)



UMBARGER

St. Mary’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am



VEGA

Immaculate Conception: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am



WELLINGTON

Our Mother of Mercy: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm at St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (all Bilingual)



WHEELER

St. Mary’s: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm at Sacred Heart Church, Canadian; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am



WHITE DEER

Sacred Heart: Thursday, March 29, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm at St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle; Friday, March 30, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 31, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am



