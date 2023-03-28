Triduum Schedules Released

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced their schedules for the Triduum—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday, Thursday, April 6 to Sunday, April 9. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning services. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for further details and any last-minute changes.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at noon and 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am, 9:30am and Noon Blessed Sacrament: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English), 11:00am and 1:00pm (both Spanish) Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:20pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish) Our Lady of Vietnam: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am St. Francis of Assisi: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, followed by the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am St. Hyacinth: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am and 10:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish) St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual); Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish) St. Laurence: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight, Holy Hour at 11:00pm; Friday, April 7, Bilingual Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) at 3:00pm, starting at the Capuchin Convent, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30am (English), 10:00am, Noon and 2:00pm (Spanish) St. Martin de Porres: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am St. Thomas the Apostle: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 12:15pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 7:30, 9:00 and 11:15am
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 9:30pm (Bilingual, at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:45am (all Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at Noon, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (all Bilingual)
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Via Crucis through the streets of Cactus at 2:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual, at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 1:00pm and 7:00pm (both Spanish)
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:15pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (All Bilingual)
CANYON St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am and 11:30am
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (All Bilingual)
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 7, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6:00am to 3:00pm, Rosary at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm, followed by an Alleluia Party; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 7, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Way of the Cross at 5:30pm (Spanish), Way of the Cross at 6:15pm (English), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament after Mass until Midnight; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Rosary at 8:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 10:00am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April; 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (all Bilingual)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:00pm; Friday, April 7, Communion Service at 4:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (all Spanish)
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30am
HART St. John Nepomucene: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Friday, April 7, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm, followed by Way of the Cross at 4:00pm (Spanish), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:45am (All Bilingual)
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:15pm; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:15pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am San Jose: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Via Crucis at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:30am (English) and 1:15pm (at San Jose at the Campo, Spanish)
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (all Bilingual)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Holy Angels Church, Childress); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (All Bilingual)
NAZARETH Holy Family: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:15am
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Thursday, April 6, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Way of the Cross at 1:00pm (Spanish), Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (English), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, April 8, Liturgy of the Hours at 7:00am, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at Sacred Heart Church, White Deer); Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:00pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Via Crucis at 12:30pm, through the streets of Perryton, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:45pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 9:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish)
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:15pm (at Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight (Bilingual); Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (English)
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at Noon (at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Friday, April 7, Via Crucis through the streets of Stratford at 11:00am (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English) and 11:00am (Spanish)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:15pm. NO MASS ON EASTER SUNDAY (All Bilingual)
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Friday, April 7, Way of the Cross at 12:10pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 7:30am
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (All Bilingual)
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
WHEELER St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 10:00pm; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am (All Bilingual)
WHITE DEER Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 7, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle); Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am