Triduum Schedules Released

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced their schedules for the Triduum—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday, Thursday, April 17 to Sunday, April 20. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning services. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for further details and any last-minute changes.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at noon and 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am, 9:30am and Noon Blessed Sacrament: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual) Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual) Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English), 11:00am and 1:00pm (both Spanish) Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), with Silent Prayer afterwards until 11:00pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish) Our Lady of Vietnam: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 7:00pm, followed by the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am St. Francis of Assisi: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, followed by the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am St. Hyacinth: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 9:00pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross, followed by the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 12:15pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Our Lady of Sorrows Rosary at 9:00am, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:00am and 10:00am (English) and 11:30am (Spanish) St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (both Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish) St. Laurence: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight, Holy Hour at 11:00pm; Friday, April 18, Bilingual Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) at 3:00pm, starting at the Capuchin Convent, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 4:30pm (English); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30am (English), 10:00am, Noon and 2:00pm (Spanish) St. Martin de Porres: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am St. Thomas the Apostle: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 12:15pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 7:30, 9:00 and 11:15am
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:45am (all Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), Holy Hour from 11:00pm to midnight; Friday, April 18, Via Crucis at Noon, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish). There will also be an Easter Egg hunt.
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona); Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (all Bilingual)
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual; at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford); Friday, April 18, Via Crucis through the streets of Cactus at 1:30pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 1:00pm and 7:00pm (both Spanish) CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (All Bilingual)
CANYON St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am and 11:30am
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am (all Bilingual)
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 5:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Groom); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 18, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6:00am to 3:00pm, Rosary (Sorrowful Mysteries) at 3:00pm, Via Crucis through the streets of Dalhart at 5:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish). DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (Bilingual), with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament after Mass until 10:00pm in the chapel; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Bilingual), Rosary at 8:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English) and Noon (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at St. Ann’s Church, Bovina); Saturday, April; 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (all Bilingual)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:15pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:15pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30am
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman) Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at Noon (all Spanish)
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (both at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30am
HART St. John Nepomucene: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:45am (All Bilingual)
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:15pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:15pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am San Jose: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual), followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 8:40pm to 11:40pm in the parish hall; Friday, April 18, Via Crucis at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (Spanish) and 11:30am (English). NO EASTER SUNDAY MASS AT SAN JOSE MISSION IN THE CAMPO.
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord's Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30am (all at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia and all Bilingual) MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 5:30pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at Holy Angels Church, Childress); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am (All Bilingual)
NAZARETH Holy Family: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 2:00pm, Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:15am
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 1:00pm (Spanish) and 3:00pm (English), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish). There will be an Easter Egg hunt at 10:30am.
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm (at Sacred Heart Church, White Deer); Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 18, Via Crucis at 1:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 11:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish) SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 9:00pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm; Saturday, April 20, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight in the parish hall (Bilingual); Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 5:30pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (Bilingual); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00am (English) STINNETT St. Ann’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger) Holy Hour 11:00pm to midnight (at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Friday, April 18, Via Crucis at Noon (at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 19 Easter Vigil at 9:00pm (Bilingual, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 8:00am STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 18, Via Crucis through the streets of Stratford at 11:00am (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm (at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Masses at 9:00am (English) and 11:00am (Spanish)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; NO EASTER SUNDAY MASS.
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 12:10pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 7:30am TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord's Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30am (all Bilingual) UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm; Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at 3:00pm, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00am VEGA Immaculate Conception: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00pm, with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm; Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30pm (at St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00am
WHEELER St. Mary’s: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Friday, April 18, Way of the Cross at noon (Bilingual), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (Bilingual, at Sacred Heart Church, Canadian); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30am (English)
WHITE DEER Sacred Heart: Thursday, April 17, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:00pm; Friday, April 18, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:00pm; Saturday, April 19, Easter Vigil at 8:30pm (at St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle); Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30am