Trinity Course In Diocese Of Amarillo

Amarillo—Saturday, Oct. 15 is the first opportunity to take The Trinity, The Community of God/La Trinidad, La Comunidad de Dios course, the next segment in the Faith Formation Basic Course, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan coordinator of Faith Formation. The course will be offered that day from 9:30am to 12:30pm for the North Deanery at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 South Maddox in Dumas. Sister María Elena Ferrer will present the course in English, while Father Victor Hugo Andrade, parochial administrator at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus, will lead the Spanish portion.
The Trinity, The Community of God/La Trinidad, La Comunidad de Dios will be offered in English and Spanish from 9:30am to 12:30pm on three other dates: • Saturday, Oct. 29, in the South Deanery at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave. in Hereford. Adrian Johnson of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, will be the facilitator in English, with Sister María Elena Ferrer the instructor in Spanish; • Saturday, Nov. 5, in the East Deanery at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd St. in Pampa. Sister María Elena Ferrer will present the English portion, with Father Luis René López, parochial administrator at St. Vincent de Paul Church, facilitating the Spanish course; and, • Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Central Deanery at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. in Amarillo. Sister María Elena Ferrer will be the instructor of the English portion, with Rosa Maria Zanetti, Director of Religious Education at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo, teaching the Spanish course. “There is no charge to attend this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen, a pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.