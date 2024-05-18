Tulia Jamaica Set For Sunday, July 14

Tulia—Church of the Holy Spirit will host a Jamaica Sunday, July 14 from 11:00am to 8:00pm on the parish grounds at 511 South Austin.
There will be a variety of food, including corn in a cup, nachos, frito pies, chili dogs, tacos, gorditas, turkey legs, hamburgers and carnitas.
For the younger set, there will be a candy booth and games, including bounce houses, a mechanical bull, face painting and cornhole. There will also be live music.
There will also be a drawing, with first prize $2,500 cash. Second prize is $1,000 cash, third prize is $500 cash and fourth prize is $250 in gas from Swisher Tire and Fuel in Tulia. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and ticketholders need not be present to win.
For more details about the Jamaica or to purchase tickets for the drawing, please call the parish office at Church of the Holy Spirit at 806-994-3511.