Two Courses To Be Offered In July



Amarillo—Catechists who missed out on the opportunity to attend The Trinity or Morality courses, part of the Faith Formation Basic Course, will have one more chance to take the courses next month.



The Trinity course will be offered Saturday, July 8 from 9:30am to 12:30pm at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.



The Morality course will be offered Saturday, July 15 from 9:30am to 12:30pm at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave., Hereford. School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, director of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo, will serve as instructor for both courses.



There is no cost to attend either course. Find out more by calling Sister María Elena at 383-2243, ext. 113, or via email, mferrer@dioama.org.

