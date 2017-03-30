Two Events Set For Retreat Center

Amarillo—Two Wednesday activities are scheduled in April at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.



On Wednesday, April 5, the Retreat Center will offer its First Wednesday Speaker Series, featuring Jim Schooler and Bonnie Pennington, speaking on the subject Getting Your House in Order.



“The best time to plan for a funeral is any time except at the time of the funeral,” said Linda Astuto, Executive Director of the BDRC. “After all, you wouldn’t try to plan a funeral in just a few days.



“A funeral is the ultimate celebration of your life. Planning a funeral for a loved one requires organization in the midst of grief and sadness; it can be grueling for those left behind. Planning ahead gives you the opportunity to decide what and how you want it. It gives you the opportunity to document important information, establish a will and provide end-of-life directions for those you love. It all begins with a conversation.”



On Wednesday, April 12, the Gallery at DeFalco will feature an art exhibit by students from Holy Cross Catholic Academy.



“This will include artwork from HCCA students participating in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools statewide art competition in Waco,” said Astuto. “The exhibit and opening are open to the public. At our opening on April 12, there will be light hors d’oeuvres and beverages.”



The exhibit will be open until Wednesday, May 24. For additional information on either of these events, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 383-1811.

