Two Livestreamed Masses On Sundays In Diocese Of Amarillo

Amarillo—Two Livestreamed Masses can be viewed on Sundays in the Diocese of Amarillo.
A Livestreamed English Mass is offered on Sunday mornings at 11:15 from St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo. The Mass can be found on the parish website, https://amarillo.church/live.
Catholics in the Diocese of Amarillo are encouraged to participate in a Livestreamed Spanish Mass at noon Sundays from St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo. The Mass can be found on the St. Joseph’s website, https://www.stjosephamarillo.com. Please scroll down to the St. Joseph’s Live-Mass and click the St. Joseph’s logo.