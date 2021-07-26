Amarillo—Two new priests for the Diocese of Amarillo has been given assignments, according to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Father John Sudhakar Sangabathini is the new Parochial Administrator at Holy Angels Church, Childress; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; and, Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington.
Father Alvin Tshuma is the new Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo.
Both appointments were effective July 1.
Father Sangabathini, 32, was ordained to the priesthood on April 29, 2016 by Bishop Gali Bali, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Guntur, India. He previously served at parishes in Sattenapalle, Abbineniguntapalem and Pathareddypalem, all in the Guntur District.
Father Tshuma, 40, was ordained to the priesthood on July 14, 2012 by Archbishop Alex Thomas, SVD. He previously served at parishes in Pietermaritzburg, Cape Town and Durbin, all in South Africa, and in his hometown of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.