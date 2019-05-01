Two Rural Life Masses Scheduled

“You shall eat your fill and bless the Lord your God for the good land that he has given you.”
—Deuteronomy 8:10
Dalhart/Hereford—Two parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo will note the feast of Sts. Isidore and Maria with Rural Life Masses this month, according to Father Jim Schmitmeyer, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and diocesan Rural Life Director.
St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart, will host a Rural Life Mass for the North Deanery on Thursday, May 9 at 7:00pm. A Rural Life Mass for the South Deanery will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15 at 6:00pm. Father Schmitmeyer encourages those planning to attend that Mass to call the parish office at St. Anthony’s Church in Hereford at 364-6150 for the location of the Mass.
According to the National Catholic Rural Life Conference, Sts. Isidore and Maria are the Patron Saints of Farmers. Isidore was born in 1070 to a peasant family near Madrid. He was baptized “Isidore” in honor of the famous archbishop of Seville.
Isidore the farmer was actually a day laborer, working on the farm of the wealthy John de Vergas at Torrelaguna, just outside Madrid. He married a poor girl, Maria Torribia. Their only child, a son, died in infancy.
The couple took a vow of continence to serve God. Isidore's life is a model of simple Christian charity and faith. He prayed while at work. He shared what he had with the poor, even his meals. He often gave them more than he had for himself.
A story told about St. Isidore, whose feast day is May 15, is that he often came later to work in the fields than other laborers because he would first attend Mass in the morning. Yet his work never suffered and he always met the chores required of him. It was said two angels, one on either side of Isidore, appeared and joined their pious companion in plowing the fields.
St. Maria, whose feast day is Sept. 9, always kept a pot of stew on the fireplace in their humble rural dwelling. She knew that her husband Isidore would often bring home anyone who was hungry. One day he brought home more hungry people than usual. After she served many of them, Maria told him that there simply was no more stew in the pot. He insisted that she check the pot again, and she was able to spoon out enough stew to feed them all.
In representations, St. Isidore is portrayed as a peasant with a sickle or staff, and sometimes with an angel or white oxen near him. He died in 1130 and was canonized in 1622.
After Isidore's death, Maria became a hermit, but she too performed miracles and merited after her death the name of "Santa Maria de la Cabeza", meaning Head, because her head (conserved in a reliquary and carried in procession) has often brought rain from heaven for an afflicted dry countryside. Her remains are honored by all of Spain by pilgrimages and processions at Torrelaguna, where they were transferred in 1615. She was beatified in 1697.