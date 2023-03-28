Umbarger Frühlingsfest April 29

Umbarger—St. Mary’s Church invites everyone to attend the parish’s tenth Frühlingsfest, or Spring Festival Saturday, April 29, beginning at 6:30pm in the parish hall at 22830 Pondaseta Road.
Tickets are $150 per couple, which includes a Tenderloin steak dinner with all the fixings, a Reverse Drawing, a Calcutta, beverages, desserts and a Live Auction. There will also be a dance, with music by Young Country.
All winners will be determined in a reverse drawing, according to Father Alvin Tshuma, parochial administrator at St. Mary’s Church. First prize is a $3,000 Cashier’s Check, second prize is a $2,000 Cashier’s Check and third prize is a $1,000 Cashier’s Check.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit St. Mary’s Church. No one under 21 will be admitted.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting Jacob or Rachel Batenhorst at 970-481-1831 or 970-481-1830. Tickets can also be purchased online at stmarysumbarger.com/fruhlingsfest.