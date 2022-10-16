Umbarger—St. Mary’s Church will host its 71st annual German Sausage Dinner Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11:00am to 3:00pm in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 22830 Pondaseta Road.
Tickets for the meal are $20.00.
This year’s meal will be served in the parish hall. There will be no drive-through service, but takeout plates will be available in the parish hall. There will be a limited number of dinners available.
The hall will be open for the public to purchase two-pound bags of uncooked sausage and a tub of sauerkraut.
“We invite everyone to come to the Umbarger German Sausage Dinner to stock your freezer for the year with delicious German Sausage and homemade sauerkraut that we started making late last month,” said Harold Artho, publicity chairman of this year’s event. “We will also have for sale homemade bread, baked goods and our parish cookbook.”
There will also be a drawing for an opportunity to win from a number of donated items. Tickets for the drawing are $1.00 each.
St. Mary’s Church will be open for tours during the festival. The church, which was built in 1929, was decorated with artwork completed in a 41-day period by Italian Prisoners of War in 1945 and restored by Sorellas Studios, based in Clarendon, in 2012 and 2013 (WTC 12/6/2020).
Artho encourages people to visit the parish website, stmarysumbarger.com for updates and additional information on the dinner. Cash or check is the preferred payment, but debit and credit will also be accepted.
For additional information about the dinner, please call Artho at 806-499-3446.