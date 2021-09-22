Umbarger Sausage Dinner Nov. 14

Umbarger—The traditional Umbarger German Sausage Festival at St. Mary’s Church will look a little different this year, and will instead be a German Sausage and Sauerkraut Sale.
The 70th annual German Sausage Dinner to benefit St. Mary’s Church will be served Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11:00am to 3:00pm in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 22830 Pondaseta. The hall will be open for the public to purchase two-pound bags of uncooked sausage and a tub of sauerkraut with seasonings.
“We invite everyone to come to the Umbarger German Sausage and Sauerkraut Festival to stock your freezer for the year with delicious German Sausage and homemade sauerkraut that we started making in late-September,” said Brandon Finke, chairman of this year’s event. “We will also have for sale homemade bread, baked goods and our parish cookbook.”
There will also be a drawing for an opportunity to win from a number of donated items. Tickets for the drawing are $1.00 each.
St. Mary’s Church will be open for tours during the festival. The church, which was built in 1929, was decorated with artwork completed in a 41-day period by Italian Prisoners of War in 1945 and restored by Sorellas Studios, based in Clarendon, in 20212 and 2013 (WTC 12/6/2020).
Finke encourages people to visit the parish website, stmarysumbarger.com for updates and additional information on the dinner. Cash or check is the preferred payment, but debit and credit will also be accepted.
For additional information about the dinner, please call Finke at 806-681-6232 or Harold Artho at 806-499-3446.