Umbarger Sausage Dinner Nov. 8

Umbarger—There will be a German Sausage Dinner this year to benefit St. Mary’s Church.
Due to COVID-19, it will be different.
There will not be a meal served.
The 69th annual German Sausage Dinner will be available Sunday, Nov. 8 from 11:00am to 3:00pm in the parking lot of the church at 22830 Pondaseta. The dinner this year is drive through only, with two-pound bags of uncooked sausage available at $12.00 each and a tub of sauerkraut with seasonings is available at $6.00 each.
“The traditional German Sausage dinner that we have served for the past 68 years will not be available this year,” said parishioner Harold Artho. “Instead, we invite you to drive thru and pick up our delicious raw German Sausage and homemade sauerkraut to take home to feed your families.”
Artho encourages people to visit the parish website, stmarysumbarger.com for updates and additional information on the dinner. Cash or check is the preferred payment, but debit and credit will also be available.
For additional information about the dinner, please call Artho at 499-3446.