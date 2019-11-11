Upcoming Events at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Amarillo—A number of events are scheduled in the next several weeks at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center:
Amarillo—Joy to the World is the theme for the annual Christmas Luncheon Friday, Dec. 6 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Nov. 29, according to BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. Tickets are $35 per person.
Doors will open at 10:45am for shopping in the Bake Sale and placing bids in the Silent Auction. Those not attending the luncheon are welcome to purchase items available at the Bake Sale.
Lunch will be served at 11:45, with the meal prepared by Jason Haschke, executive chef at the BDRC. Lunch will be followed by a short program in the Holy Family Chapel.
“There is no better way to start celebrating the holiday season than attending the annual Christmas Luncheon at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center,” said Astuto. “We invite you to enjoy shopping for treats at the bake sale while visiting with friends, old and new. Revel in the creatively designed tablescapes decorated by individual table hostesses and enjoy an exquisite lunch.”
For additional information or to purchase tickets, please call the Retreat Center at 383-1811.
Amarillo—Journey of Hope is the theme of a Busy Person’s Advent Retreat Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
Davlyn Duesterhaus, staff chaplain at BSA, will be the presenter. Her talk is based on
the
Stations of the Crib: A Journey of Hope from Advent to Epiphany by Father Joseph Nassal.
“During this retreat, participants will reflect upon their present Advent journey and deepen their realization of the Gift we are given anew each moment,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto.
Cost of the Retreat is $25 per person or $45 per couple, which begins with dinner at 5:30pm, followed by the program from 6:30 to 8:00. For additional information or to sign up, please contact Astuto at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 383-1811.
Registration deadline for this retreat is Monday, Dec. 9.
Amarillo—Stacy Wilhelm will be the presenter for a
Visioneering 101 Weekend, taking place Friday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
Cost of the weekend is $249 for a shared room or $319 for a private room. Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 3.
“God made each of us to be unique individuals, but we were never given a manual on how to create this thing we were given called life,” said Wilhelm. “This series of retreats will help attendees understand the layers of life—physical, mental, emotional and spiritual—and then teach how the layers can be optimized, connected and synched so they work together rather than pulling apart.
“This series will help those in attendance understand their life in a whole new way, so no matter if one is 20 or 80, you can learn to live your best life right now. We invite everyone to join us and learn how to engineer, create and experience the best vision of life you were always meant to live.”
For additional information or to register for the weekend, please contact the BDRC at 383-1811 or go online to
www.bdrc.org.
Amarillo—Friday, Jan. 10 is the deadline to register for an
Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents Weekend, being offered by the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center and the Family Life Ministry office of the Diocese of Amarillo. The retreat will be presented Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
Diane and Charley Monaghan will lead the weekend retreat for anyone who has lost a child of any age, by any cause, no matter how long ago.
“Losing a child under any circumstances is horrific,” said Diane Monaghan. “Focusing on the spirituality of the grieving process can help tremendously. Just as He comforted His grieving disciples on the road to Emmaus, Jesus comforts us and we comfort each other in this very special ministry. Come spend the weekend honoring your child and focusing on our Faith and our belief that life has not ended, only changed, knowing that one day we will be reunited with those we have lost.
“As Jesus joined His distraught disciples on the road to Emmaus after His crucifixion we ask Him to join each of us in this ministry as parents struggle through their horrendous journey of grief,” said James Schulte, director of the Family Life Ministry office. “The weekend is designed to be a Catholic retreat but all faiths are welcome.”
Amarillo—Registration is now open for the inaugural
CONNECT Women’s Retreat, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
“
CONNECT is a women’s retreat designed to bring women together in intention, Faith and connection,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “Based on Mark 12:28-31,
CONNECT is a weekend retreat that provides the space to intentionally connect to God, to others and to yourself. I encourage all women in the Diocese of Amarillo to enjoy some down time to rest and relax, as well as be inspired by the stories of women life yourself, who have lived life and been touched by grace along the way.”
Cost of the weekend is $350 for a shared room or $435 for a private room. For more details or to register, go online to www.bdrc.org or contact Mary Parker at 214-709-4777 or via email, maryparker.tx@gmail.com.