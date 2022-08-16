Ushering In The Digital Age

Amarillo—Since its first issue on July 4, 1936, The West Texas Catholic, under its previous namesakes, has provided the Diocese of Amarillo with the latest diocesan, state, national and international news coverage. It has lived up to its mission of assisting the Bishop in educating and informing the Church of Amarillo.
As the publication continues in its 87th year, a new chapter is scheduled to begin soon, with the newspaper transitioning to a digital format.
“At this time, we are concluding some preliminary beta testing and we’re hoping next month to offer The West Texas Catholic in a digital format,” said WTC editor-in-chief Chris Albracht. “We are currently compiling an email list of subscribers. If you have not provided the diocese with an email address, we encourage you to do so as soon as possible. Please send an email to Victor Holguin, who takes care of circulation for The West Texas Catholic, and he will add your email address to the list.”
For those who wish to continue to receive a printed version of The West Texas Catholic, no action is needed on your part. You will continue to receive a printed version, unless the circulation office is notified otherwise.
There are several advantages to transitioning to a digital newspaper, according to Albracht.
“First of all, the digital version will be available to readers shortly after it is sent to the printers,” he said. “Instead of waiting days to receive the newspaper after it is printed and mailed, you’ll receive it within hours after it is completed. Second, the digital version will be in color, with the exception of those black and white advertisements and graphics. Third, the transition to digital will result in a savings to the diocese in printing and mailing costs, which continue to rise.”
Albracht added that in the near future, an archive of previous issues, dating back to August 2009, will also be available.
For further information or questions about the newspaper’s transition to a digital format, please contact Albracht at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-414-1075, or via email, westtexascatholic@gmail.com.