Vega German Sausage Dinner

Vega—The 17th annual Sausage Dinner, served by parishioners at Immaculate Conception Church, takes place Sunday, Nov. 5 from 11:00am to 2:00pm in the parish hall, behind the church at the intersection of I-40 and Highway 385.
The dinner will feature homemade sauerkraut from St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger and a Country Store with baked goods and crafts. Cost of the dinner is by donation.
There will also be a drawing, with two prizes. One of the prizes is a Lake Texoma Guided Fishing Trip for four. All equipment and supplies are provided for the half-day excursion and all fish caught will be cleaned and packaged. The other prize is a Day at the Spa at Awaken Spa. The prize includes a relaxing 90-minute massage and a luxurious facial.
Tickets for the drawing are $20 each, or six for $100. Tickets can be purchased from any Immaculate Conception parishioner. The winning tickets will be drawn during the dinner and winners need not be present.
All funds raised from the dinner will benefit the parish building fund. Find out more about the dinner or the drawing by contacting Jenna and Justin Noggler at 806-677-8696.