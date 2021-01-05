Vega Parish To Offer Lenten Retreat

Vega—The Desert in the City—The Spirituality of the Desert Fathers and Church Fathers is the theme of a Lenten Retreat at Immaculate Conception Church, set for Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
The retreat will be presented in English by Father Mieczyslaw “Mitch” Przepiora, pastor at Immaculate Conception Church. Due to capacity restrictions, those planning to attend are asked to register for the retreat in advance, according to parish spokesperson Jean Noggler. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch and participants are asked to bring their own lunch.
A native of Biecz, Poland, Father Przepiora has served the Diocese of Amarillo since 2001. He is serving his second stint as pastor at Immaculate Conception Church. In between stints in Vega, Father Przepiora was pastor at St. Theresa Church, Panhandle and Sacred Heart Church, White Deer, from July 14, 2005 to July 18, 2016. He was ordained to the priesthood on March 25, 1990.
For additional information or to register, please contact Noggler via email, jnoggler@wildblue.net. Vega is approximately 30 minutes from Amarillo and the church is located off Exit 36.
Deacons interested in taking advantage of this retreat are asked to consult with their pastor in regards to convenient date during Lent. That retreat would take place on a Saturday.