Amarillo—A Mass for all veterans—deceased, living and active—will be offered Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will preside at the Mass, with priests of the Diocese of Amarillo invited to concelebrate the Mass with Bishop Zurek, according to United States Marine Corp. veteran Don Allen. The Mass can be seen on the St. Mary’s Cathedral website, stmarysamarillo.com.
“Everyone is invited to join us in-person or virtually for this Veterans Day Honor Mass, as we pay tribute to all our veterans,” he said. “Let’s not forget our fallen heroes and all of our active military members. We all have some affiliation with a military member, whether it be your father, your mother, brother, sister, nephew or niece.”
For more details about the Veteran’s Day Honor Mass, please contact Allen at 806-670-9680.