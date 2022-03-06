Via Crucis Scheduled At St. Laurence Church

Amarillo—St. Laurence Church invites the public to participate in a Bilingual Living Way of the Cross (Via Crucis), on Good Friday, April 15, beginning at 3:00pm, according to Father Haider Quintero, pastor.
Activities will begin with a procession in front of the Capuchin Monastery, at 4201 NE 18th Street. Parishioners from St. Laurence will interpret the different roles. From the Capuchin Monastery, the procession will move westward on NE 18th Street, turning north on Hill Street, then east on NE 22nd Street before concluding at St. Laurence Church, 2300 North Spring.
“This is a powerful event that tells the story of the Triduum,” said Father Quintero. “We encourage everyone in the Diocese of Amarillo to make plans to join us and participate.”
For more information, call the parish office at St. Laurence Church, 806-383-2261.