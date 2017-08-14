Vocation Workshop Scheduled

Amarillo—Hundred Fold Workshop—Forming a Vocation-Friendly Parish, presented by the diocesan Vocation Office, will be offered in English and Spanish Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10:00am to 3:30pm in the Conference Center of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24 th.



This workshop is designed for those adults at the parish level who are interested in promoting vocations, i.e., Directors of Religious Education (DRE’s), Catechists, Youth Leaders and anyone else serving or willing to serve on a parish vocation committee.



Rhonda Gruenewald, author of Hundredfold, A Guide to Parish Vocation Ministry, will present the English Track, while Leticia Ramirez will lead the Spanish track.



Cost of the workshop is a $35 donation per person, which includes the workshop, the vocation ministry book (Hundredfold in English or Sembrando Semillas in Spanish), promotional packet and lunch.



Deadline to register is Sunday, Oct. 1.

Registrations can be sent to:

Vocation Department

Diocese of Amarillo

P.O. Box 5644

Amarillo, TX 79117-5644



For additional information about Hundred Fold Workshop—Forming a Vocation-Friendly Parish, please contact Father Gabriel Garcia, diocesan Vocation Director, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas, at 806-935-5002.

