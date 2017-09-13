Volunteers Needed For Annual Mailing Project

Amarillo—The Sisters of Prayer Town are in need of volunteers to help process the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ annual Mailing Project, set for Saturday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Nov. 2.



For the eighth straight year, the project will take place at the Columbus Home Association, formerly known as Knights of Columbus Council #4621 headquarters at 5818 South Western, according to Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, DLJC.



“We invite anyone who lives in Amarillo or the surrounding area who can give of some of their time to help us,” said Sister Elizabeth Ann. “We have something for everyone to do, such as sorting, stapling and stuffing envelopes. All volunteers will be appreciated.”



The project hours are 9:00am to 9:00pm all four days, with a light lunch, dinner and snacks provided. There will be prayer breaks at noon for the Angelus and at 3:00 for the Divine Mercy Chaplet. There will also be a gift table, with religious items for the taking.



For more details or to volunteer, contact Sister Cecilia Bushnell at 806-534-2312, ext. 116; or, Sister Elizabeth Ann at 679-4525.

