Volunteers Needed For Kolbe Prison Retreats

Amarillo—Volunteers are needed to assist in three Kolbe Prison Retreats scheduled this fall, according to Deacon Andy Gonzalez, assistant diocesan Prison Ministry Coordinator.



The first two retreats will take place in Amarillo. The Neal Unit will host a Kolbe Prison Retreat Thursday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Sept. 29, while the Clements Unit will be the location for the second Kolbe Prison Retreat Thursday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 27.



The third Kolbe Prison Retreat this fall is set for Thursday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 17 at the T.L. Roach Unit in Childress.



Deacon Gonzalez is seeking the support of 30 men from the Knights of Columbus, the ACTS Community and the Cursillo Movement to make these retreats possible.



“We are asking for volunteers for these retreats and any assistance to this ministry will be greatly appreciated,” he said. “For the Kolbe Prison Retreat in Childress, we are in need of volunteers from Childress, Memphis, Shamrock, Wellington, Quitaque, Turkey and Silverton.”



St. Maximilian Kolbe is the Patron Saint of Prisoners, according to Deacon Gonzalez. St. Maximilian was a Polish Conventual Franciscan Friar who was sent to Auschwitz during World War II in 1941. When Nazi guards selected ten people to be put into a underground bunker to be starved to death in punishment for a prisoner escaping in July 1941, Father Kolbe volunteered to die in place of one of the men selected, Franciszek Gajowniczek. Father Kolbe died Aug. 14, 1941 after a lethal injection of carbolic acid. He was canonized as a Saint by Pope (now Saint) John Paul II on Oct. 10, 1982.



For additional information or to volunteer to be a team member on a Kolbe Retreat, please call Deacon Gonzalez at 463-0262, Kent Hoelting at 679-1725 or Mike Hales at 881-2592.

