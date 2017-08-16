Volunteers Needed For Prison Retreats

Amarillo—Volunteers are needed to assist in two Kolbe Prison Retreats scheduled this fall, according to Deacon Jessie Guerrero, diocesan Prison Ministry Coordinator.



The first will take place Thursday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Neal Unit. The second retreat is scheduled Thursday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Clements Unit.



Deacon Guerrero is seeking the support of 30 men from the Knights of Columbus, the ACTS Community and the Cursillo Movement to make these retreats possible.



“We are asking for volunteers for these retreats and any assistance to this ministry will be greatly appreciated,” he said.



St. Maximilian Kolbe is the Patron Saint of Prisoners, according to Deacon Guerrero. St. Maximilian was a Polish Conventual Franciscan Friar who was sent to Auschwitz during World War II in 1941. When Nazi guards selected ten people to be put into a underground bunker to be starved to death in punishment for a prisoner escaping in July 1941, Father Kolbe volunteered to die in place of one of the men selected, Franciszek Gajowniczek. Father Kolbe died Aug. 14, 1941 after a a lethal injection of carbolic acid. He was canonized as a Saint by Pope (now Saint) John Paul II on Oct. 10, 1982.



For additional information or to volunteer to be a team member on a Kolbe Retreat, please call Deacon Guerrero at 364-8432 or 346-1502; Deacon Andy Gonzalez at 463-0262; Kent Hoelting at 679-1725; or, Robert Isbell at 679-0008.

