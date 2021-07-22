Volunteers Needed For Pro-Life Booth

Amarillo—Volunteers are needed to work three-hour shifts each day in the Amarillo Right to Life Booth during the annual Tri-State Fair, set for Friday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 25.
“If you can work more than one day, you are more than welcome to do so,” said Jeanie Burney, ARTL treasurer, who is helping to coordinate volunteers for the booth. “We will provide passes for those working shifts at 2:00 each afternoon, through the end of each day of the fair. Please join us and make a stand for life at this year’s Tri-State Fair.”
Monday, Sept. 20 is Senior Citizen Day, with those 55 and over getting in free as well as any military personnel with an ID.
Those interested in volunteering their time to work in the booth are asked to call Burney at 806-371-7131.