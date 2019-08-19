Volunteers Sought For Prison Ministry

Amarillo—Volunteers are needed for prison ministry at jails and prisons throughout the Diocese of Amarillo, according to Deacon Andy Gonzalez, diocesan Prison Ministry Coordinator.
“In particular, we are in need of volunteers for the T.L. Roach Unit in Childress and the Dalhart Unit,” he said, “but we really could use volunteers at all of our jails and prisons in the diocese.”
Deacon Gonzalez added that a Kolbe Prison Retreat is scheduled at the Dalhart Unit Thursday, Sept. 19 to Saturday, Sept. 21 and at the Roach Unit for Thursday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 9, and he said the need for volunteers to conduct these retreats is vitally important for the success of the retreats.
“We are asking for volunteers from the Knights of Columbus, from those who have attended an ACTS Retreat or a Cursillo and others who feel called to this ministry,” Deacon Gonzalez said, “especially from Childress, Memphis, Shamrock, Wellington, Quitaque, Turkey and Silverton for the Childress retreat and from Dalhart, Texline, Hartley and Stratford for the Dalhart Unit Retreat.
“We encourage those interested in prison ministry to volunteer your time and talent to reach out to our incarcerated brothers in white.”
One other Kolbe Prison Retreat is scheduled this fall—Thursday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Clements Unit in Amarillo.
For additional information or to volunteer your gifts of time and talent, please contact Deacon Gonzalez at 463-0262 or Kent Hoelting at 679-1725. Prison ministry is also one of the Corporal Works of Mercy.