Wade McNutt To Perform At Retreat Center

Amarillo—Hereford native Wade McNutt will present a free concert Friday, June 18 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on the lawn at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
“We encourage everyone to bring their families to the Retreat Center for an evening of fellowship and great music,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “Please bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks will be for sale from 6:00 to 8:00.”
McNutt, who grew up at St. Anthony’s Church in Hereford, has released his first full-band album, Fall Into Your Love. Featuring 14 songs, the album includes a variety of styles, spanning from rock to powerful ballads. Two of his songs, May I Receive You and Anima Christi, have been published by Worship Now Publishing.
McNutt’s musical career has led him to open for Matt Maher and work with other prominent Catholic artists, such as Taylor Tripodi and Josh Blakesley. He spends most of his Sundays assisting local artists on the piano for liturgy and workship.
McNutt has led worship at various churches since 1999 and continues to use his talents to coach up and coming musicians to do the same. Since 2021, he has recorded 11 instrumental piano albums and averages 60,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
For more information about the Wade McNutt concert, please contact Astuto at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 383-1811. Learn more about McNutt by going to his website, WadeMcNutt.com