Wanted: Missionaries For Retreat Ministry



Amarillo—Missionaries are being sought to assist with Retreat Ministry and being a part of a Missionary Team for the Diocese of Amarillo, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.



“We need missionaries to help at the parish level, under the auspices of the Diocesan Youth Office,” said Guzman. “These missionaries will be conducting ministry projects, according to the needs of the local parish. We’re seeking young adults between the ages of 18 to 35. These missionaries need to be in good standing with the Church, have a good prayer life and be able to commit themselves to a 12-month commitment of service.”



The Diocesan Youth Office will be conducting Thematic Retreats at three locations in early-2019. For more information on this ministry, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.

