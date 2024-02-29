Way Of The Cross Schedule, Diocese Of Amarillo

Amarillo—Here is a list of parishes that offer The Way of the Cross during the season of Lent. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedule or are not offering The Way of the Cross during Lent.
Schedules are subject to change without notice and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last-minute changes.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 2:00pm and 6:00pm. Blessed Sacrament: Bilingual Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:00pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe: Our Lady of Vietnam: Way of the Cross on Friday afternoons at 5:30, followed by Mass. St. Hyacinth: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:30pm (English) and (Spanish) St. Laurence: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish). St. Martin de Porres: Way of the Cross Friday after the 5:15pm Mass. St. Thomas the Apostle: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 7:00pm.
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 7:00 (Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 6:00 (English) and 7:00 (Spanish)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Way of the Cross on Wednesday evenings at 6:00.
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Spanish Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 7:30.
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Spanish Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 6:00.
CANYON St. Ann’s: Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 6:00. Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University: Way of the Cross on Friday afternoons at 5:00.
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 5:30pm.
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:30pm.
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Way of the Cross Fridays at 5:30pm (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:00pm.
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 5:30pm.
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 5:30pm.
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 5:00pm.
NAZARETH Holy Family: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:00pm.
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 7:00 (English) and 8:00 (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Way of the Cross on Wednesdays following the 5:30pm Mass.
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 5:00pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Way of the Cross on alternating Fridays with Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington, following 6:00pm Mass.
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 7:00pm.
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Bilingual Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 6:00.
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 7:00pm.
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:00pm.
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Way of the Cross on alternating Fridays with St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock, following Mass at 6:00pm.
WHITE DEER Sacred Heart: Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:00pm, followed by Mass.