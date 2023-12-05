Why We Walk

Some people might ask why we should attend the Amarillo Respect Life Mass and Walk on Saturday, Jan. 20? Texas has outlawed abortion and Roe vs. Wade has been overturned. The huge reason: Thousands of babies continue to be killed every day in the United States of America. Abortion is still legal in most states of our country, and we border two states that have little restrictions on killing the unborn up until birth. Pregnant mothers travel on our Panhandle highways six days a week to New Mexico and Colorado to access abortion mills. Not only does abortion remain legal in most states—there is renewed cultural hostility to the pro-life message—and pro-abortion politicians push for abortion rights legislation, government funding for abortion and to bar state pro-life protections.
A reason to walk is that we must publicize the grievous legal mistake which legalized the mass slaughter of innocent babies on Jan. 22, 1973. We must recognize the opportunity that now lies ahead to secure complete legal protection for future generations of our children. Abortion continues to destroy the sacred bonds of love between mothers and fathers and their children, desecrating motherhood and fatherhood and fueling the mistreatment of women and their babies.
The reason to walk includes our efforts to continue the pro-life movement, to sustain and increase our efforts to support vulnerable women and children by supporting Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle’s Joseph’s Project. We also must proclaim to the new generation that life is beautiful, precious and sacred. You are pro-life if you are pro-woman and pro-child.
We walk because today hundreds of babies will be killed in the womb by abortion-inducing drugs. Mothers will be alone and hurt as their babies are expelled from their bodies.
A reason to walk is that women are being traumatized by abortion in other states and then they are sent back to Texas where our residents must deal with the physical and mental aftermath in our homes, hospitals, schools, universities, churches and women’s organizations. A reason for our young people to walk is that they realize there is an entire movement that gathers once a year to proclaim that life is a precious gift at every stage. A young person needs to know that “I am not alone in my Pro-Life beliefs.”
Please plan to attend the 2024 Respect Life Mass at 10:00am Saturday, Jan. 20 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, followed by the Walk for Life to Sanborn Park. There will be a table for baby items and donations for Joseph’s Project.
Our theme this year is radical solidarity, to be courageously pro-woman, promoting a choice that truly protects, accompanies and support women and their children. The reality is the work of the pro-life movement is needed now more than ever. We are in this together with the Lord leading the walk.
A parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo, James Schulte is the director of the Office of Family Life for the Diocese of Amarillo.